Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, has announced the completion of its recent engagement that throws light on how a bike rental services provider benefited from customer experience analytics

3 Common Challenges Facing the Bike Rental Services Market

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data-driven insights.

The bike rental services market is among the few that have witnessed accelerating growth over the past few years. Though this can be attributed to several factors such as a maturing millennial customer base, the impact on smart cities, and the explosion of new apps that simplify the entire experience of using dockless bikes. In this case, thriving in such a marketplace was challenging for the client who was keen on preparing itself for the explosion in demand and the growing competition. This is when they approached Quantzig looking to leverage its expertise in customer experience analytics to predict demand and improve customer experience.

Key Questions Answered

1. How customer experience analytics can help bike rental companies improve customer experience?

2. How can customer analytics help bike rental services providers tackle their challenges?

3. Why is customer experience crucial to thriving in the bike rental services market?

According to Quantzig's customer experience analytics experts, "Customers are key to driving sales and improving profitability, which explains why businesses cannot afford to ignore factors that impact their experience."

How Customer Experience Analytics Helped the Bike Rental Services Provider

1: Increased annual profits by 17%

2: Enhanced brand reach and market footprint

3: Improved customer experience

Our mission, in this case, was to spearhead the bike rental services provider's effort to leverage customer experience analytics to tackle their challenges. Our solutions not only helped the client to improve CX but also helped them deploy interactive dashboards to monitor customer experiences in real-time.

