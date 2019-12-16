Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - Aquarius AI Inc. (TSXV: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5) ("AQUA", or the "Company"), a programmatic advertising technology company is pleased to provide an update on its current operational activity. Following the execution of: (a) an agreement with the Company's secured lender; and (b) a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Unified Funding LLC ("UNIFIED"), the Company is eager to prepare the launch of its first new business line by leveraging its proprietary technology to pinpoint and acquire retail customers for cannabidiol ("CBD") consumer products.

Pursuant to the LOI with UNIFIED, AQUA will receive both an initial commission payment on all sales from retail customers identified by AQUA, along with a recurring commission payment for the lifetime of the customers identified. The Company looks forward to sharing an update on the performance of its customer acquisition program for UNIFIED in due course.

Ryan Dean Hoggan, President of UNIFIED, stated, "We are delighted to be working with AQUA who has demonstrated to us their exceptional ability to reach select consumers at scale who are engaged in seeking and purchasing CBD-infused products such as coffee, oils & tinctures, and pain rubs. We are extremely excited to start this relationship and foresee a significant scale in a short period of time."

Chris Bradley, CEO of AQUA, stated, "There has never been a better time to acquire retail customers in the CBD space. A significant amount of money has been invested in the development and processing of CBD related products; however, there is currently a substantial gap in the CBD retail market, which in large part relates to the inability of CBD companies to successfully meet the demand requirements. AQUA is strategically positioned to assist CDB companies in filling this gap with its customer acquisition technology and extensive experience in the advertising industry. We are determined to use our assets to considerably decrease the supply and demand gap in the CBD retail space and meaningfully assist CDB companies to service consumers at a high scale. We anticipate that this will be a game-changer."

Looking to the future, AQUA anticipates signing additional CBD clients and executing its customer acquisition strategy in further target markets including, but not limited to, the eSports gaming market as well as the diet, skin care, and health and beauty markets.

In addition, the Company announces the following changes to its Board of Directors. Chris Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of AQUA, and Ying Xu, Chief Financial Officer of AQUA, will join the Board of Directors effective immediately. Further, Cliff Dumas will retire from the Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Dumas for his many years of support and hard work on behalf of the Company.

