The "5th International World Dental and Oral Health Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
World Dental and Oral Health Congress is the premier event intended for International Dentists and Dental Professionals that brings together a unique and international mix of experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry across the globe to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in Dentistry.
The gathering welcomes members from every university, clinical test foundations and symptomatic organizations to contribute their expedition rendezvous on all parts of this rapidly spreading field and subsequently, giving a demonstration of the most contemporary dental procedures.
Why To Attend Dental and Oral Health Congress?
- Update new skills knowledge trending towards next generation dentistry
- Network with the entire Dental and Oral Health Event Ecosystem
- Great Location for International Branding
- Bigger and better than ever before
- Global Networking Event in London
- A brand new venue in the epicenter of Dental and Oral Health Event
- High Quality International Audience
- An unbeatable Senior Level Speaker Line-Up
Who Should Attend:
World Dental Oral Health Congress 2020 attracts global attendees including leading Dental Surgeons, Practitioners, Researchers, Professors, Students, Key Opinion Leaders like CEOs, Directors, Chief Dental Officers and all from the following Dental Fraternity:
- Endodontics
- Prosthodontics
- Pediatric dentistry
- Periodontics
- Oral-maxillofacial surgery
- Dento-maxillofacial radiology
- Oral pathology
- Oral medicine
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Orthodontics
- Preventive dentistry
- Venture Capitalist
Agenda:
08:30 AM
- Registration Refreshments
09:30 AM
- Inauguration Chair Person Opening Remarks
- Prof. Dr. Andrea Tedesco
10:00 AM
- Keynote on Orthodontics
11:00 AM
- Keynote on Zygomatic Implantology
- Prof. Dr. Andrea Tedesco
- IDC Implants Dental Company
12:00 PM
- Keynote on Cosmetic Dentistry
- Dr Rogieh Ilaty
13:00 PM
- Break
13:30 PM
- Implantology
- Dr. Atef Ismail
- IDC Implants Dental Company
14:30 PM
- Minimally Invasive Dentistry
- Professor Avijit Banerjee
15:30 PM
- Advancement in Aligner Technology
16:00 PM
- Benign Tumor Lesions (Surgical Treatment)
- Dr. Fabrizio Landi
16:30 PM
- Dentofacial Esthetics
- Dr. Shovendu Jha
17:00 PM
- e-Professionalism in Dentistry
- Dr Melanie Nasseripour
17:30 PM
- Chair Person Closing Remarks
- Prof. Dr. Andrea Tedesco
Until 23:00 PM
- Star Night London 2020 Party
