The "5th International World Dental and Oral Health Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World Dental and Oral Health Congress is the premier event intended for International Dentists and Dental Professionals that brings together a unique and international mix of experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry across the globe to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in Dentistry.

The gathering welcomes members from every university, clinical test foundations and symptomatic organizations to contribute their expedition rendezvous on all parts of this rapidly spreading field and subsequently, giving a demonstration of the most contemporary dental procedures.

Why To Attend Dental and Oral Health Congress?

Update new skills knowledge trending towards next generation dentistry

Network with the entire Dental and Oral Health Event Ecosystem

Great Location for International Branding

Bigger and better than ever before

Global Networking Event in London

A brand new venue in the epicenter of Dental and Oral Health Event

High Quality International Audience

An unbeatable Senior Level Speaker Line-Up

Who Should Attend:

World Dental Oral Health Congress 2020 attracts global attendees including leading Dental Surgeons, Practitioners, Researchers, Professors, Students, Key Opinion Leaders like CEOs, Directors, Chief Dental Officers and all from the following Dental Fraternity:

Endodontics

Prosthodontics

Pediatric dentistry

Periodontics

Oral-maxillofacial surgery

Dento-maxillofacial radiology

Oral pathology

Oral medicine

Cosmetic Dentistry

Orthodontics

Preventive dentistry

Venture Capitalist

Agenda:

08:30 AM

Registration Refreshments

09:30 AM

Inauguration Chair Person Opening Remarks

Prof. Dr. Andrea Tedesco

10:00 AM

Keynote on Orthodontics

11:00 AM

Keynote on Zygomatic Implantology

Prof. Dr. Andrea Tedesco

IDC Implants Dental Company

12:00 PM

Keynote on Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr Rogieh Ilaty

13:00 PM

Break

13:30 PM

Implantology

Dr. Atef Ismail

IDC Implants Dental Company

14:30 PM

Minimally Invasive Dentistry

Professor Avijit Banerjee

15:30 PM

Advancement in Aligner Technology

16:00 PM

Benign Tumor Lesions (Surgical Treatment)

Dr. Fabrizio Landi

16:30 PM

Dentofacial Esthetics

Dr. Shovendu Jha

17:00 PM

e-Professionalism in Dentistry

Dr Melanie Nasseripour

17:30 PM

Chair Person Closing Remarks

Prof. Dr. Andrea Tedesco

Until 23:00 PM

Star Night London 2020 Party

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dw4ipe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005468/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900