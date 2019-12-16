The global chemotherapy infusion pumps market is poised to grow by USD 68.39 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing number of M&A activities for business expansion. In addition, the increase in product range due to new launches is anticipated to further boost the growth of the chemotherapy infusion pumps market.

Vendors can increase their sales and improve their market position by strategic M&A activities. For instance, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., a chain of Indian cancer treatment hospitals, acquired a controlling stake in Cancer Care Kenya Ltd. This helped it to improve the quality of cancer care treatment for patients in Kenya. The improved healthcare infrastructure across many developed countries is expected to further increase the growth opportunities for the chemotherapy infusion pump market. All these developments will boost the adoption of chemotherapy infusion pumps leading to significant expansion of the global market size during the forecast period.

Major Five Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun hospital care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun out-patient market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a wide range of chemotherapy infusion pumps. Some of the products offered by the company are Easypump ST/LT elastomeric infusion pump system and B. Braun Space system.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates the business under seven segments, which include renal care, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, advanced surgery, acute therapies, and other. The company's key offerings include SIGMA Spectrum infusion system and Spectrum IQ infusion system.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Becton Dickinson and Co. has business operations under various segments, namely BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. Some of the products offered by the company are BD Alaris pump module and Alaris syringe module.

ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc. operates the business under four segments, which include infusion consumables, IV solutions, infusion systems, and critical care. The company's key offering include Plum 360.

Smiths Group Plc

Smiths Group Plc operates the businesses under the following segments: John Crane, Smiths medical, Smiths detection, Smiths interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The company's key offerings in the chemotherapy infusion pumps market include CADD-Solis VIP ambulatory infusion system and CADD-Legacy PCA ambulatory infusion pump.

Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

LVPs and syringe pumps

Elastomeric pumps

Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

