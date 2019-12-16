Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853815 ISIN: US0718131099 Ticker-Symbol: BTL 
Tradegate
16.12.19
09:58 Uhr
75,53 Euro
-0,02
-0,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,94
75,47
17:02
74,91
75,51
17:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAXTER
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC75,53-0,03 %