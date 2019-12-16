LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Names Stuart A. Jamieson Director of Acquisitions

PLANTATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) (the "Company" "LMP"), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced the hiring of Stuart Jamieson as Director of Acquisitions.

"On behalf of LMP, I would like to welcome Stuart to the team" said Sam Tawfik, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, adding that this is an important step for the Company, because in 2020, LMP intends to become a sophisticated and aggressive, technology-fluent and online-centric, franchise dealership acquirer, targeting dealership groups in the Northeast, Southeast and the Mid-West. Mr. Jamieson has agreed to start immediately, given the influx of acquisition opportunities to review.

Mr. Tawfik went on to say, "Stuart has a multitude of disciplines including over 30 years of extensive knowledge and experience in capital markets, financial analysis and operations. He has managed all aspects of over 75 acquisitions and transactions valued in excess of $6.5 billion within the Consumer, Automotive, Technology, Industrial Products, and Aerospace industries and will immediately be charged with managing and expediting the current and future deal flow from review through the execution of acquisition agreements."

Mr. Jamieson stated, "I am excited and honored to work with Mr. Tawfik and the LMP team with their award winning track record of successes."

Over the last twenty years, Mr. Jamieson has served as Managing Director and Board of Directors member of numerous private equity companies specializing in the acquisition, growth, turnaround, and consolidations of middle-market companies. His specific transactional skills include target identification and valuation, financial and legal due diligence, preparation of LOI's, stock and asset purchase agreements, transaction structuring and negotiation, as well as financing the transactions with both debt and equity. His post-acquisition responsibilities include financial and operational hands-on executive management as CEO, President, and CFO, evaluation of add-on acquisitions, divestitures, strategic planning, financing, and growth and exit strategies for portfolio companies. He has served on the Board of Directors and acted as Chairman on numerous portfolio companies.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Jamieson has over 10 years of financial, operational, turnaround, and special project experience, both domestic and in 10 international countries, with companies such as United Technologies, Litton Industries, AIG and the Singer Company. Earlier in his career, he focused primarily on corporate acquisitions and restructurings, M&A, re-engineering, forensic accounting, litigation support, cash management and internal and financial auditing. He began his career with the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young where he earned his CPA. Mr. Jamieson received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from Bryant University.

About LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. - "Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat."

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) describes its business model as "Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat." This means that we "Buy" pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. We "Rent or Subscribe" by either renting automobiles to our customers or allowing them to enter into our subscription plan for automobiles in which customers have use of an automobile for a minimum of thirty (30) days. LMP's all-inclusive vehicle subscription membership includes monthly swaps and covers insurance, maintenance and upkeep. It offers the flexibility to upgrade your vehicle to a more premium model or downgrade for a lesser cost model when you like. We "Sell" our inventory, including automobiles previously included in our rental and subscription programs, to customers as well, and then we "Repeat" the whole process.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

