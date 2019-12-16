

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index inched up to 3.5 in December from 2.9 in November, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to rise to 4.0.



'As has been the case for the past several months, manufacturing firms in New York State reported that business activity was little changed over the month,' the New York Fed said.



The modest increase by the headline index came as the shipments index climbed to 11.9 in December from 8.8 in November.



On the other hand, the report said the new orders index slid to 2.6 in December from 5.5 in November, indicating new orders were little changed.



The index for number of employees was unchanged at 10.4, pointing to job growth for the fourth consecutive month.



The prices paid index fell to 15.2 in December from 20.5 in November and the prices received index edged down to 4.3 from 6.2, although both indexes still pointed to price growth.



The New York Fed said indexes assessing the six-month outlook suggested that optimism about future conditions improved for a second consecutive month.



The index for future business conditions jumped to 29.8 in December from 19.4 in November, reflecting increases by the forward-looking new orders and shipments indexes.



On Thursday, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.



The Philly Fed Index is expected to slip to 8.0 in December after climbing to 10.4 in November, although a positive reading would still indicate growth in regional manufacturing activity.



