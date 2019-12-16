

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Stryker Corp. (SYK), a medical technology company, are up in pre-market trading today.



The Company's net sales and earnings have increased over the years, and the momentum is expected to continue.



On December 4, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable on January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and the previous quarter.



Last month, Stryker agreed to acquire Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI), a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics, for $30.75 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $4.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion (including convertible notes). The Wright Medical acquisition, which is the fourth for Stryker this year, is expected to close in the second half of 2020.



SYK has traded in a range of $144.75 to $223.45 in the last 1 year. In pre-market trading, Monday, the stock is up 0.76% to $204.47.



