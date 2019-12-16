Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 16:16
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 16

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAdrian Brown
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
b)LEI54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)



GB00B0N8MF98
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
68.053p14,603
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2019-12-16
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2019 PR Newswire