Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

16.12.2019
Carnival PLC - Carnival to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

PR Newswire

London, December 16

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Fourth Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10:00 a.m. (EST); 3:00 p.m. (GMT), Friday, December 20, 2019, to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832

