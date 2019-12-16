As from December 18, 2019 subscription rights issued by Brighter AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until January 8, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: BRIG TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013545498 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 186930 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from December 18, 2019, paid subscribed shares issued by Brighter AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market.Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: BRIG BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013545506 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 186931 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on +46-8-684 211 10.