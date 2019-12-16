Technavio has been monitoring the global sex toys market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.92 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005446/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sex toys market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Sex Toys Market Analysis Report by Product (Adult vibrators, Dildos, Erection rings, and Others), by Distribution Channel (retail outlets and specialty stores, and Online stores), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-sex-toys-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of sex toys. In addition, sex toys targeted toward LGBT population are anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

The increasing popularity of sex toys due to the rising awareness and changing perceptions of users will be one of the major drivers in the global market. A large variety of sex toys are currently available in the market which include romantic toys, luxury love devices, and kinky play toys. The growing acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboo, has allowed many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys such as vibrators. Further, the presence of online channels such as Amazon.com Inc. and specialty sex toy stores enables consumers to purchase these products with ease. These factors will fuel the growth of the global sex toys market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sex Toys Market Companies:

Church Dwight Co., Inc.

Church Dwight Co., Inc. operates the business under various segments such as consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products division. The product offered by the company is TROJAN Pulse Compact Vibrating Massager.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Doc Johnson Enterprises operates the business under its unified business segment. The company's key offering includes iRide. This product is offered as a vibrator and has two independently controlled motors.

Nouryon

Nouryon operates the business operations under various segments, namely ethylene and sulfur derivatives, industrial chemicals, polymer chemistry, pulp and performance chemicals, and surface chemistry. Some of the products offered by the company are ElfaMoist AC Humectant, PURITY 21C PURE starch, and ELFACOS ST emulsion stabilizers.

LELO

LELO operates the business under its unified business segment. The company's key offering includes, SONA Cruise. This product is offered as a sonic clitoral massager. It uses sonic waves and pulses to stimulate the clitoris.

LUVU BRANDS

LUVU BRANDS operates the businesses under the following segments: direct, wholesale, and other. The company's key offering in the sex toys market includes, BARCELONA LEATHER FAUX FUR CUFFS. This product is made from quality leather and features nickel-plated hardware.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sex Toys Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Adult vibrators

Dildos

Erection rings

Others

Sex Toys Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Female Sex Toys Market Global Female Sex Toys Market by distribution channel (retail outlets and specialty stores, and online stores) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005446/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com