

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific said it has completed Positive Train Control implementation, activating its final track segment.



The technology is now implemented on all the company's federally mandated rail lines, including required passenger train routes. Union Pacific will continue working with partner railroads on their interoperability efforts, ensuring seamless operation onto the company's tracks.



Positive Train Control is designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, derailments caused by excessive speed, accidents that can occur if trains are routed down the incorrect track and unauthorized train movements on tracks undergoing maintenance.



However, PTC will not prevent incidents involving pedestrians or vehicles.



'PTC is one of the biggest rail industry breakthroughs, designed to keep our crews and communities safer through technology,' said Greg Richardson, Union Pacific general director-Operating Systems and Practices. 'While Union Pacific began its first PTC operations nearly four years ago, we have now completed our initial implementation and continue supporting other railroads in our mutual efforts to achieve interoperability and safely operate on our rail lines.'



PTC monitors trains based on a custom analysis of specific factors, including weight, location, speed and a five-mile look down the track.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX