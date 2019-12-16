Findit, Inc.: Findit Helps Social Media Influencers Better Manage Their Content Distribution Across Social Networks

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and business, enables social media influencers to better mange their content distribution across social networks.

Social media influencers are tasked with disseminating content across a variety of social networks for the very brands that engage them. Juggling Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and other social networking sites is time consuming, not to mention that the same post has to be created multiple times to ensure maximum distribution across social sites.

Enter Findit - the full service social media content management platform that allows anyone the ability to create data rich status updates that can include: a text description, titled photos, a video link, an audio file and other types of content that can then be shared socially to 80 other social sites. Furthermore, Findit has two major benefits over the competition that make it a great starting point for social media influencers looking to reach their audiences. 1) all content posted on Findit can be crawled and indexed by Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines. This helps increase the overall reach of content for influencers by getting the content they post into search, not just inside of sign-in sites such as Facebook or Instagram. 2) anyone can visit Findit, even if they aren't a member, and share the content they see to their social sites.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gX8akIUUVD4

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "What really makes Findit so great is the automatic inclusivity that is created by allowing anyone who visits Findit to share the content that they want to their personal sites. By not having to create an account, visitors to Findit that come across content being created and shared by social media influencers have the ability to then share that same content to their own networks. This effectively increases the reach of any given post exponentially as more and more people come across it as it continues to get shared."

Reaching fans and followers as new apps come out almost every week can become overwhelming and even challenging without the right tools. By using Findit in conjunction with Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and these other social sites, social media influencers can minimize the time spent on social sites and maximize the reach of each post.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results.

