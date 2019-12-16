Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Subscription Share Cancellation

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Subscription Share Cancellation

16 December 2019

Further to the announcement on 29 November 2019 on the suspension of the listing of the Company's subscription shares ("Subscription Shares"), Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") confirms that an application has been made to the FCA for the cancellation of listing on the Official List, and to the London Stock Exchange for cancellation of trading on the Main Market, of the Subscription Shares with effect from 8.00am on 30 December 2019.

Enquiries:

FIL Investments International

Bonita Guntrip +44 (0) 1737 837320