Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 17:37
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, December 16

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2019

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

16 December 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire