On January 15, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Deflamo AB (name to be changed to Signatur Fastigheter AB) (the "Company") were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On January 11, 2019, the observation status for the Company's shares was updated with reference to information that the Company had initiated measures for divestment of its business or assets and simultaneously considered to open up for new business direction. On October 24, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire the shares of SIG Invest AB through an issue in kind. On November 11, 2019, the Company disclosed a company description, in which it states that the Company when the planed issue in kind is registered will have sufficient working capital for twelve months. On November 22, 2019, the general meeting of the shareholders of Deflamo decided to approve the acquisition of SIG Invest AB by an issue in kind. The general meeting also decided to approve the board of director's proposal to change the articles of association meaning, among other things, that the name of the company will change to Signatur Fastigheter AB and that the Company will change business purpose. Today the Company published a press release with information that issue in kind was registered at the Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket). With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Deflamo AB (DEFL B, ISIN code SE0007045406, order book ID 60687) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.