Elliptic Labs' innovative INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Smart Proximity Sensor technology will be an integral component in a new smartphone series from a top Asian OEM. This top-five smartphone manufacturer will deploy Elliptic's INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor on its upcoming mid-end model, replacing the traditional infrared hardware proximity sensor with Elliptic Labs' ultrasound-based software. Elliptic Labs' design win will enable this OEM to achieve a full-screen design without compromising on aesthetics or power requirements.

"Over the past few years, mobile OEMs have been on a mission to eliminate phone bezels for good," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Virtual proximity sensors remove the need for hardware sensors, giving them a cleaner design and better performance while saving them money in the process."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global company and the world leader in AI virtual sensors for the smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries. Elliptic Labs transforms products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows manufacturers to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time of flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs components costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform provides 360-degree precise presence sensing, breathing detection, and touch-free gestures. Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway and also operates in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. For more information visit: www.ellipticlabs.no

