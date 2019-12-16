SpendEdge has been monitoring the global background check services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 800 million between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The mandates imposed on drug check tests during the enrollment of athletes and players are driving buyers from the sports industry to outsource these tests to be conducted by experts. This is driving spend growth in the background check services market. Maintenance of thorough drug test records is becoming the quintessential part of the hiring process of employees to promote a drug-abuse free workplace. This is propelling the growth scopes of drug testing service providers and is driving investments in the background check services market.

North America is dominating this market owing to the concentration of the global background check service providers in this region who offer online platforms that assist buyers in conducting background checks of employees. In Europe, the increase in the demand for financial check services from government agencies such as the European Commission is contributing to spend growth in the background check services market.

Insights into the market pricing trends

Background check service providers are increasing investments in technologies such as AI and ML to streamline their operations and to meet buyers' demands. According to the background check services price trends, this will drive the CAPEX of the service providers, which is expected to increase procurement costs for buyers.

However, the growing global demand for background check services is expected to motivate new players to enter the market. This is expected to intensify competition in the market, which could stabilize service prices.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Conducting a criminal test only for relevant job roles

Buyers are advised to engage with service providers who conduct a criminal test only for certain job roles. As a result, it will reduce the cost of unnecessary criminal check.

Engage with service providers who prefer to access national criminal database and documents for screening purpose

Background check service providers conduct a criminal background check of employees/borrowers through state courts that charge higher search access fees, thus increasing their overall screening cost. Buyers are advised to engage with service providers who access the national criminal database managed by the federal governments, leading to reduction in prices of their background check services. This will, in turn, reduce buyers' procurement cost.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Background check services market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the background check services market

Regional spend opportunity for background check service providers

Background check service providers cost structure

Background check services pricing models analysis

Background check services procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the background check services market

