The global automotive engine oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005469/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive engine oil market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand for full synthetic engine oil will have a positive impact on the global automotive engine oil market growth during the forecast period. Fully synthetic engine oil makes use of the superior quality of synthetic base stock with advanced additives and lubricants. This oil even helps the engine in combating sludge and carbon deposits build up. Furthermore, fully synthetic engine oil also offers superior protection against engine wear and tear and combats extreme pressure and temperature. Thus, the demand for this engine oil has increased considerably over the years owing to its performance advantages, which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40607

As per Technavio, advances in engine oil technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Market: Advances in Engine Oil Technology

The global automotive engine oil market is witnessing significant technological advancements, which has led to the development of advanced engine oil. This has further led to the development of superior engine oil for automotive applications. Prominent vendors in the market have also started focusing on improving the efficiency of engine oil by making use of advanced antioxidants, surfactants, high-pressure agents, and superior corrosion inhibitors. Also, the vendors have minimized the usage of particles including graphite and polytetrafluoroethylene resins, to improve the overall performance of the engine and give clearer emissions. Thus, these advances in the engine oil technology are expected to drive the automotive engine oil market during the forecast period.

"Growing number of vehicles-in-use, an increasing number of launches of automotive engine oil, and surging uptake of thinner engine oil will boost the automotive engine oil market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Engine Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive engine oil marketby vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles)and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

APAC led the automotive engine oil market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively owing to the growing consumer awareness about the advantages of using synthetic oil in automobiles. The region is likely to witness the fastest growth in the market due to the rapidly growing automotive sector in the emerging economies of the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005469/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/