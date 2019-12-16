Anzeige
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Tradegate
16.12.19
09:52 Uhr
8,970 Euro
-0,060
-0,66 %
16.12.2019
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director Notification

PR Newswire

London, December 16

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

16 December 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" and the "Company") announces that Sally Williams has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director for Close Brothers Group plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange), with effect from 1 January 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic+44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting+44 20 37271046
Edward BerryEdward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom BlackwellTom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.4 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:10 GMT on 16 December 2019.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

