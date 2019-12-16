

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading on Monday. With the upward move, the major averages have reached new record intraday highs.



Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 186.53 points or 0.7 percent at 28,321.91, the Nasdaq is up 95.14 points or 1.1 percent at 8,830.02 and the S&P 500 is up 28.21 points or 0.9 percent at 3,197.01.



The strength on Wall Street reflects continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week.



The agreement, announced by U.S. and Chinese officials last Friday, includes suspending planned tariffs on Chinese goods as well as scaling back existing tariffs in exchange for Chinese structural reforms and purchases of U.S. goods.



The trade deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details about the agreement.



Additionally, the agreement does not completely end the U.S.-China trade war, as some tariffs will remain in place as negotiators begin phase two talks.



A report from the National Association of Homebuilder showing a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence has added to the positive sentiment on Wall Street.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index spiked to 76 in December from an upwardly revised 71 in November.



Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the 70 originally reported for the previous month.



With the unexpected jump, the housing market index reached its highest level since hitting 77 in June of 1999.



Before the start of trading, the New York Federal Reserve released a separate report showing New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in the month of December.



Sector News



Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances in mid-day trading, benefiting from optimism about the outlook for demand.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has spiked by 3.2 percent, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 2.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.6 percent.



Significant strength also remains visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in well over a year.



Semiconductor, biotechnology and networking stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are pulling back following the notable rebound seen last Friday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.3 basis points at 1.882 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX