Web Presence: Unity Care, San Jose, CA, enlists Santa's Helpers to decorate transitional homes for foster youth

Corporate and volunteer groups enlisted for Unity Care in San Jose's annual Santa's Helpers program to decorate transitional homes for foster youth in time for the holidays

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Santa's Helpers, part of San Jose, California-based family and youth development agency Unity Care's annual donation drive to bring festive hope to local foster youth, will again this year enlist both corporate and volunteer groups to decorate transitional foster homes ready for the holiday festivities. Unity Care's CEO, André V. Chapman, reveals more about the initiative.

Unity Care of San Jose, CA has hosted Santa's Helpers annually since 2007 as part of a mission to brighten the holiday season for local transitional age foster youth living in Unity Care's housing program homes in and around San Jose, CA. This year, groups will, according to Unity Care CEO André V. Chapman, again adopt ten homes in San Jose, Daly City, Foster City, San Francisco, South San Francisco, Rocklin, and Roseville, where they'll compete in the annual holiday house decorating contest. Community supporters are kindly asked to donate holiday decorations and their time to make sure Unity Care youth have a happy and festive holiday.

Previous supporters and corporate sponsors of Unity Care's Santa's Helpers have included eBay, Netflix, First Community Housing, Barron Builders, Junior League of San Jose, NAWCI, Walters & Wolf, and Salesforce, plus Jennifer Fung, Julie Chovanec, and friends. "Last year's winners scooped the first place prize thanks to support from First Community Housing," reveals Unity Care CEO Chapman. Second place, he says, was scooped by a team supported by Junior League of San Jose, while in third place was eBay's sponsored team.

As in previous years, this year, photos of each house will again be posted online by Unity Care-headquartered on Parkmoor Avenue in San Jose, CA-following which the community is invited to judge the best-decorated home or homes and vote for their favorite.

Judging will occur online from Monday, December 16, 2019, until Thursday, December 19, 2019. "The top three winners will then be announced the following day," adds Unity Care CEO Chapman, wrapping up, "on Friday, December 20."

To find out more about San Jose, CA-based Unity Care's annual Santa's Helpers house decorating contest, check out last year's event and view the winners at https://www.unitycare.org/housedecorating2018/. To learn more about Unity Care, San Jose, CA, meanwhile, or to get in touch, head directly to https://www.unitycare.org/.

