Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - Michael Gentile ("Gentile") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on December 12, 2019, he acquired ownership and control over 13,250,000 units (the "Acquired Units") of Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("Roscan"), comprising of 13,250,000 common shares in the capital of Roscan (the "Common Share") and 9,937,500 common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") representing approximately 7.91% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis, and assuming the exercise of the Warrants, approximately 13.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Roscan. The Units were purchased through a brokered private placement at a price of $0.10 per Acquired Unit.

The Acquired Units were acquired for investment purposes. Gentile may acquire additional common share of Roscan either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the common shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50822