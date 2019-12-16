Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") announces it has completed drilling at the Salt Wells lithium project near Fallon, Nevada. The difficult access on soft ground to the second hole and the loss of this hole at 100 feet meant the drilling was only partially successful. Lithium and boron values were similar to the first hole drilled with no economic grades detected. Although boron values are anomalous, AJN's target is lithium at Salt Wells. Lithium values in the sediments drilled were minimal. With this in mind, AJN has decided to drop the project while it pursues other opportunities. Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

AJN is currently reviewing a number of new projects with a focus on Gold properties.

AJN also announces that it has appointed Mark Gasson as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr Gasson is a geologist with 33 years of experience and has been active in South Africa, Tanzania and the DRC since 1986 in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr Gasson served on the Boards of Tiger Resources, Erongo Energy and Alphamin Resources and as Exploration Manager of a number of Junior Exploration Companies. He was instrumental in the discovery of Tiger Resources' 1 million tonnes Kipoi copper deposit, 250,000 tonnes of tin at 3.5% tin at Alphamin's Bisie tin project, and 3Moz of gold at Amani's Giro deposits, all of which are located in the DRC. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

