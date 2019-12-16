

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets moved to the upside on Monday, extending gains from the previous session as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty appeared somewhat eased and a string of Chinese data topped forecasts.



The British pound continued its rally as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to appoint top ministers to his cabinet. The MPs' first job will be to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) on leaving the European Union (EU) that Johnson intends to bring back before Christmas.



Germany's Dax climbed 124.94 points or 0.94 percent to 13,407.66, while London's FTSE surged 165.61 points or 2.25 percent to 7,519.05 and the CAC 40 in France jumped 72.64 points or 1.23 percent to 5,991.66.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank surged 3.56 percent, while Wirecard soared 3.16 percent, thyssenkrupp spiked 2.49 percent, Deutsche Borse accelerated 2.18 percent, Deutsche Lufthansa jumped 1.70 percent, Deutsche Telekom climbed 0.83 percent, Volkswagen lost 0.58 percent, Daimler added 0.45 percent and Heidelberg Cement fell 0.12 percent.



In London, St. James Place surged 4.44 percent, while British American Tobacco soared 4.38 percent, Prudential perked 3.93 percent, Centrica jumped 2.78 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment advanced 1.72 percent, Vodafone gathered 1.42 percent, Rightmove rose 1.25 percent, Royal Dutch Shell was up 1.15 percent and M&G fell 0.25 percent.



In France, Thales jumped 3.69 percent, while BNP Paribas soared 2.21 percent, L'Oreal spiked 1.91 percent, Sanofi climbed 1.63 percent, Societe Generale added 1.53 percent, Vivendi added 0.87 percent, Credit Agricole gained 0.73 percent and Peugeot rose 0.14 percent.



In economic news, France private sector grew at the slowest pace in three months in December, data from IHS Markit showed Monday - while Germany's private sector contracted again in December with growth across the service sector offset by a downturn in manufacturing.



Also, the Eurozone private sector logged a moderate growth in December, rounding off a fourth quarter in which output rose at the weakest pace since the economy started recovery in the second half of 2013 - while the UK private sector activity contracted the most since mid-2016.



