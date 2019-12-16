Findit, Inc.: Claim Your Name on Findit and Take Control of Your Online Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and business, enables entertainers, singers, artists, celebrities, businesses and individuals to claim their name on Findit and control their online presence.

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that anyone can join and claim their name on Findit. Your name on Findit could be your actual name, such as findit.com/reganpatterson or it could be the keyword or phrase that you wish to be found under, such as findit.com/mercedes-dealership-atlanta or findit.com/best-yoga-instructor-austin-texas. Whatever you want your name to be, once you claim it, no one else can have your name or your keyword phrase.

Claiming your name on Findit is important because it allows you to control exactly what you want to be known for and found under in search and throughout social media. Findit.com is an open source platform which enables search engines to crawl and index all content on Findit. This makes it incredibly easy to help control what is found about you or your business in search engines because you control the content that you post within your Findit Account. Moreover, the photos you post on Findit and the status updates you write on Findit can then be shared socially to other social sites, helping you tap into different networks to reach different audiences and further tell the story about yourself, your brand, or your business.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Claiming your name on Findit helps you not only differentiate yourself from the masses on social media, but it gives you complete control over how you want to be seen on social. By reserving a specific name on Findit, you eliminate another business or individual from having that name and can control exactly what you want search engines to know about you, your business or your brand.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn4wZoJUVHw

Claiming your name on Findit is offered at an extremely competitive price point of $7.95 per name, per year. Individuals can claim just one name or one thing they are passionate about or they can claim multiple names - Findit does not limit the number of customized keyword URL extensions a person or business can own. This is an important distinction for business owners, who may only have one web address, but offer a variety of services in specific geographic locations. For example, you might offer roofing services in multiple towns and could then reserve findit.com/residential-roofer-city for each of the towns that you provide roofing services in. The same is true for any service provider or industry professional that offers products of services in more than one location.

While claiming your name on Findit is similar to having an Instagram account with a personalized username or a Twitter Account with a specific handle, your Findit name actually helps control what search engines display about you. Findit is an open source platform that does not limit access to people or search engines - all content is crawlable. Your Findit name that you claim is part of your digital identity on Findit and helps control how and what is seen about you on search engines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

