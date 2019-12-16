Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced financial highlights for its 2019 fiscal year, which ended September 29, 2019.

During the twelve months ended September 29, 2019, we have reported as follows:

Year over year, twelve-month revenue increased by $3.7 million, or 17.6%.

Year over year, twelve-month gross margin, operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.7 million.

Year over year gross margin percentage increased to 25.5% by 3.80 percentage points

Backlog as of September 29, 2019 increased 5.1%, to $24.6 million as compared to $23.4 million as of September 30, 2018.

Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc., commented, "Last year was an incredible year for Optex; we delivered strong financial performance while strengthening our domestic market position and launching a more targeted international strategy. We believe that any distracting issues of the past have been permanently solved and the full attention of management is now focused on increasing revenue and decreasing costs. We continue to see our position within the marketplace strengthen. Our backlog increased 5.1% year over year and we continue to see increases in revenue, gross margin, and earnings."

Our key performance measures for the twelve months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018 are summarized below.

Twelve months ended (Thousands) Metric September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 % Change Revenue $ 24,530 $ 20,853 17.6 Gross Margin $ 6,253 $ 4,515 38.5 Gross Margin % 25.5 % 21.7 % 17.5 Operating Income $ 3,197 $ 1,486 115.1 Gain on Change Fair Value of Warrants $ 1,344 $ 95 1,314.7 Net Income Applicable to Common Shareholders $ 3,800 $ 930 308.6 Adjusted EBITDA (non GAAP) $ 3,680 $ 1,996 84.4

Twelve months ended (millions) September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 % Change Backlog as of period end $ 24.6 $ 23.4 5.1

We use adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, gains/losses on changes in fair values, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as an additional measure for evaluating the performance of our business as "net income" includes the significant impact of non-cash valuation gains and losses on warrant liabilities, noncash compensation expenses related to equity stock issuances, as well as depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and federal income taxes. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing core operations before certain excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not required by, or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

The table below summarizes our twelve-month operating results for years ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, in terms of both the GAAP net income measure and the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure. We believe that including both measures allows the reader to have a "complete picture" of our overall performance.

(Thousands) Twelve months ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net Income - GAAP $ 5,668 $ 1,394 Add: Gain on Change in Fair Value of Warrants (1,344 ) (95 ) Federal Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1,150 ) 167 Depreciation 340 327 Stock Compensation 113 153 Royalty License Amortization 30 30 Interest Expense 23 20 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 3,680 $ 1,996

During the most recent two years, the Company has witnessed significant revenue growth in U.S. military products. We attribute the higher demand to increases in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) as well as increases in the U.S. military procurement budget which was approved for fiscal year 2019 and is anticipated to increase in the pending 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. We anticipate revenue for our military products to continue at the elevated level with corresponding increases in gross margin, profitability and EBITDA to continue into the fiscal year 2020.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Thousands, except share and per share data) Twelve months ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Revenue $ 24,530 $ 20,853 Cost of Sales 18,277 16,338 Gross Margin 6,253 4,515 General and Administrative Expense 3,056 3,029 Operating Income 3,197 1,486 Gain on Change in Fair Value of Warrants 1,344 95 Interest Expense (23 ) (20 ) Other Income 1,321 75 Income Before Taxes 4,518 1,561 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense, net (1,150 ) 167 Net income $ 5,668 $ 1,394 Dividends declared on participating securities - (178 ) Deemed dividends on participating securities (1,868 ) (286 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 3,800 $ 930 Basic income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.11 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - basic 8,388,794 8,458,466 Diluted income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.11 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - diluted 8,492,884 8,795,799

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands, except share and per share data) September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,068 $ 1,133 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,066 2,458 Inventory, Net 10,535 7,639 Prepaid Expenses 348 104 Current Assets 15,017 11,334 Property and Equipment, Net 1,102 1,300 Other Assets Deferred Tax Asset 1,414 - Prepaid Royalties - 30 Security Deposits 23 23 Other Assets 1,437 53 Total Assets $ 17,556 $ 12,687 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 1,833 $ 943 Federal Income Taxes Payable - 22 Accrued Expenses 1,180 1,169 Accrued Warranties 46 101 Customer Advance Deposits 3 308 Credit Facility 250 300 Current Liabilities 3,312 2,843 Warrant Liability 2,036 3,500 Total Liabilities 5,348 6,343 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common Stock - ($0.001 par, 2,000,000,000 authorized, 8,436,422 and 8,333,353 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 8 8 Additional Paid in capital 26,134 25,938 Accumulated Deficit (13,934 ) (19,602 ) Stockholders' Equity 12,208 6,344 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,556 $ 12,687

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

