Zedge, Inc. CFO/COO to be Interviewed at The Wall Street Resource

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE). Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CFO & COO, will be interviewed at The Wall Street Resource. Jonathan will be interviewed at 4:30 p.m. EST on December 16, 2019. The audio webcast is free of cost to listeners and available at https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/.

In addition, the interview will be available for replay.

About Zedge, Inc.

Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers our consumer-facing app availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers. We are evolving by developing new apps run on top of our publishing platform and generally focus on the entertainment vertical. Our creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to our user base. Our app has been downloaded more than 409 million times, has more than 29 million monthly active users and has consistently ranked as one of the most popular free apps in the Google Play store in the United States.

