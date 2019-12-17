Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM2X ISIN: CA08162A1049 Ticker-Symbol: 87CA 
Tradegate
16.12.19
20:59 Uhr
0,243 Euro
-0,006
-2,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,241
0,256
16.12.
0,233
0,258
16.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK METALS INC0,243-2,41 %
SPROTT INC2,040+2,00 %