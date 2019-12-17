

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has decided to temporarily suspend the production of its 737 Max jet in January after the grounded plane's certification was moved into the next year.



The company said the decision was driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that it can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft.



'We will continue to assess our progress towards return to service milestones and make determinations about resuming production and deliveries accordingly,' the company said in a press statement.



No layoffs or furlough are expected at this time. The affected employees will continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound.



Boeing has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, its best-selling aircraft.



The aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March this year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.



An Ethiopian Airlines aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital city Addis Ababa in March, killing all 157 people on board. It was the 737 Max's second accident in five months after 189 people were killed on a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October last year.



Following the second fatal crash of the Max aircraft, Boeing cut the aircraft's production by 19 percent to 42 aircraft a month in April this year.



Airlines such as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines that are major customers of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft are also taking a financial hit from the grounding of the aircraft and have sought compensation from Boeing for the damages.



