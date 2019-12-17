Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Tim Tombe of Westbank, British Columbia announces that he has acquired ownership of 2,000,000 common shares of AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Issuer"). Following this acquisition Mr. Tombe owns, directly and indirectly 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 20.8% of the Issuer's issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to a share acquisition agreement between the Mr. Tombe and the Van Santen Family Trust at a price of $0.025 per share. The shares were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the Issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Tombe's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Tim Tombe"

Tim Tombe

