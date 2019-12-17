

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) announced, under the tender offer for Spark Therapeutics which expired on 16 December 2019, a total of approximately 23,276,342 shares of Spark's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, representing approximately 60.4% of the total number of shares of Spark's common stock outstanding.



Roche intends to complete the acquisition of Spark on December 17 through a combination of its merger subsidiary with and into Spark without a vote or meeting of Spark's shareholders. Following this, Spark will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche and Spark's shares will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market.



