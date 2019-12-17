Anzeige
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 13

17 December 2019


BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 17 December 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 22,913,100 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 17 December 2019, the Company held 10,020,832 Ordinary Shares in treasury 30.4% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 22,913,100 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 3000

