Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Tradegate
16.12.19
12:07 Uhr
7,740 Euro
+0,020
+0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2019 | 08:05
187 Leser
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Settlement of Previously Announced NPL Portfolio Sale

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Settlement of Previously Announced NPL Portfolio Sale

Guernsey, 17 December 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has completed the sale of its interests in Italian loan investments (the "NPL Sale") in accordance with the terms previously announced on 18 November 2019. All conditions with respect to the tender offer announced on 18 November 2019 have now been met ahead of the closing date and record date of 6.00 p.m. (CET) today. The results of the tender offer will be announced on 18 December 2019.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

