Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Settlement of Previously Announced NPL Portfolio Sale

Eurocastle Announces Settlement of Previously Announced NPL Portfolio Sale
Guernsey, 17 December 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has completed the sale of its interests in Italian loan investments (the "NPL Sale") in accordance with the terms previously announced on 18 November 2019. All conditions with respect to the tender offer announced on 18 November 2019 have now been met ahead of the closing date and record date of 6.00 p.m. (CET) today. The results of the tender offer will be announced on 18 December 2019.
