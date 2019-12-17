

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said, Group revenue for the full year is expected to be approximately $5.5 billion. The Group continues to expect E&C results to be in line with management guidance, with revenue around $4.4 billion and net margin at the low end of guidance. Engineering & Production Services revenue is expected to be around $0.9 billion and net margin in the middle of the guidance range. For the Group, net debt is expected to be around $0.1 billion at 31 December 2019.



For 2020, Petrofac continues to expect a decrease in Group revenue reflecting low new order intake in recent years. The company currently have approximately $4.0 billion of secured revenue for 2020, comprising $3.4 billion in E&C and $0.6 billion in Engineering & Production Services.



