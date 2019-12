Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for sale of Riksbank certificates

AUCTION DATE: DEC 17, 2019 START DATE: DEC 18, 2019 MATURITY DATE: JAN 8, 2020 NOMINAL AMOUNT: 334.9 BLN FIXED RATE: -0.25 %

PROJECTED LIQUIDITY SURPLUS FOR THE PERIOD DEC 18 2019 - JAN 8 2020: 434.9 BLN SEK.

AT FULL ALLOTMENT EXCESS LIQUIDITY WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 100 BLN SEK FOR THE PERIOD DEC 18 2019 - JAN 8 2020.

ALL MONETARY POLICY COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (08-6966970) BY 10.00 AM ON DEC 17 2019, AT THE LATEST.

CONFIRMATION OF BIDS TO E-MAIL: RBCERT@riksbank.se

THE LOWEST ACCEPTED BID VOLUME IS SEK 1 MLN.

THE HIGHEST ACCEPTED BID VOLUME IS SEK 334.9 BLN.

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED AT 10.15 (CET) ON DEC 17, 2019.

COMPLETE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CAN BE RETRIEVED AT WWW.RIKSBANK.SE