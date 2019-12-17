

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors sought clarity beyond the initial impact of the U.S.-China trade agreement.



The British pound slumped over 1 percent after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the prospect of a no-deal Brexit firmly back on the table, by introducing a legal provision making it illegal for the U.K. to extend trade negotiations with the EU beyond 2020.



The benchmark DAX was down 44 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,364 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.



Consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy fell nearly 1 percent after reporting its fiscal 2019 results.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were trading mixed. Europe's passenger car sales increased for the third straight month in November, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed today.



New passenger car sales grew 4.9 percent on a yearly basis in November, which was the third straight of growth. However, the pace of increase slowed from 8.7 percent rise seen in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX