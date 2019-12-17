The "Italy General Insurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Italy's general insurance segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Retail insurance accounted for 68.3% of the total general GWP, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period. Motor insurance constituted 48.7% of the segment's DWP, followed by property with a share of 16.3% and health with 9.3%.
Key Findings:
- The General Insurance segment was competitive, with the presence of both domestic and foreign insurers
- The top ten insurers accounted for a 72.8% market share in 2018, while the top five insurers accounted for around 50%
- Unipolsai Assicurazoni (20.8%), Generali Italia (14.7%) and Allianz (10.3%) were the leading insurers that year
- Conglomerates such as Allianz, Generali and Cattolica group operate multiple general insurance business units in the country. Generali group collectively held a 17.3% market share in 2018
- Agencies were the leading intermediary, with 79.1% of DWP in 2018. However, insurtech advancement is paving the way for new channels and forcing established ones to adapt to the changes. Developments in mobile and internet banking have allowed easy cross-selling of insurance via these platforms, expanding the presence of bancassurance in general insurance
- While aggregator and peer-to-peer (p2p) models have already gained prominence, further innovation and the use of AI has given rise to the real-time purchase of digital low-cost insurance (usually below EUR10.0) under instant insurance. This short term insurance, lasting up to seven days, is mostly available to cover pets, winter sports and insurance related to ride-share services
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Italy
- It provides historical values for the Italian general insurance segment for the report's 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Italian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.
- It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Italy.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Italy, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Italian general insurance segment, and each category within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Italian general insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Profitability
Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business Retail and Commercial
- Lines of Business
- By Consumer Segment
- Commercial Line of Business
- Retail Line of Business
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Financial Lines Insurance
- Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
- Personal Accident Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Travel Insurance
Chapter 7 Distribution Overview
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Appendix
