Desalinators Market to Witness Prominent Expansion by 2023, due to Increase in Demand for Fresh & Clean Water: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Desalinators Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increase in demand for fresh and clean water. A Desalinator is an equipment that removes minerals or salts from saline water. They provide fresh water not only for drinking purpose, but also for agricultural use. The desalinators are reliable alternative for the regions that have limited fresh water resource. These equipment are also proven effective for numerous industrial applications.

Desalinators market is driven by rising population that demands more natural resources, increasing water shortage in most areas on the global scale, and sudden rise in desalination projects that is creating awareness. Moreover, increasing innovations and cost-effective technologies in desalinators like electrodialysis (ED) is also expected to drive the market. However, desalination is an expensive solution as compared to water recycling, which is restraining the market. Furthermore, growing environmental issues due to release of brine solution into mainstream is also hampering the market growth.

Download PDF to know more details about "Desalinators Market" report 2023.

Rising use of renewable power sources and increased government initiatives in water industry are emerging trend in the market. On the other hand, potential risk to oceans is challenging the market players to manufacture more efficient desalinators. Desalinators market is categorized on the basis of technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, market is divided into multi-stage filtration (MSF), reverse osmosis (RO), and multi-effect distillation (MED). Reverse osmosis (RO) segment is expected to lead the market since it consumer less energy and is highly demanded from chemical and food industry.

Based on end user, market is divided into industrial and municipal. Industrial segment holds maximum share of the market due to rise in demand for water from several industries. Geographically, desalinators market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market due to high utilization, particularly in the manufacturing segment. Further, North America is also predicted to hold significant share of the market in future. The key players in the desalinators market include Biwater, DuPont Chemicals Ltd, Acciona Inc., Suez, IDE technologies Ltd, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Ltd, Dow Chemicals, Koch Membranes Systems, Cadagua Inc., Hyflux Ltd, and Genesis Water Technologies.

Access 102 page research report with TOC on "Desalinators Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-desalinators-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Desalinators in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Desalinators market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ProMinent GmbH



Selmar



B&P Water Technologies srl



Culligan Matrix Solutions



BARTHOD POMPES



GE Water & Process Technologies



Keppel Seghers



Hytec Industrie



BARTHOD POMPES



ELLER SRL

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water Yield 500L



Water Yield 1000L



Water Yield 2000L



Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Desalinators for each application, including

Municipal



Shipping Industry



Other

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Water Clarifiers Market

Filling Equipment Market

Gear Cutting Machines Market

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/