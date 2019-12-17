Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Tradegate
17.12.19
13:08 Uhr
43,105 Euro
+0,135
+0,31 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,130
43,150
13:22
43,130
43,140
13:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENAULT SA43,105+0,31 %