The Life insurance DWP is expected to grow by 2.9% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Retail lines accounted for 93.1% of the segment's DWP in 2018, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. Term life was the leading retail line, followed by endowment. The commercial life segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
- The top five insurers accounted for 46.0% of the market share in 2018, while the top ten insurers accounted for 64.3%
- BNP Paribas Cardif Vita and Credit Agricole Vita, with respective market shares of 4.1% and 3.5%, were the only foreign insurers among the top 10 that year
- Conglomerates such as Allianz, Generali and Cattolica Group operate multiple life insurance business units in the country
- The Generali group collectively held 18.1% of the market share in 2018
The report Italy Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023 provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Italian life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, claims paid, penetration and assets during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Italian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
- It provides historical values for the Italian life insurance segment for the report's 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Italian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.
- It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Italy.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Investment
Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business Consumer Segment
- Retail Life Insurance
- Commercial Life Insurance
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
- ife Insurance
- Pension
Chapter 7 Distribution Overview
- Distribution Channel Overview
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Life Insurance Market Share and Concentration
- Key M&As Transactions
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 InsurTech
Chapter 11 Appendix
- Poste Vita
- Intesa Sanpaolo Vita
- Generali Italia
- Creditras Vita
- Alleanza Assicurazioni
- BNP Paribas Cardif Vita
- Genertellife
- Credit Agricole Vita
- Fideuram Vita
- CNP Unicredit Vita
- Unipolsai Assicurazioni
- Allianz
- Itas Vita
- Societa' Cattolica
- AXA Mps Assicurazioni Vita
- Hdi Assicurazioni
- Credemvita
