The Life insurance DWP is expected to grow by 2.9% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Retail lines accounted for 93.1% of the segment's DWP in 2018, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. Term life was the leading retail line, followed by endowment. The commercial life segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Key Findings:

The top five insurers accounted for 46.0% of the market share in 2018, while the top ten insurers accounted for 64.3%

BNP Paribas Cardif Vita and Credit Agricole Vita, with respective market shares of 4.1% and 3.5%, were the only foreign insurers among the top 10 that year

Conglomerates such as Allianz, Generali and Cattolica Group operate multiple life insurance business units in the country

The Generali group collectively held 18.1% of the market share in 2018

Scope

It provides historical values for the Italian life insurance segment for the report's 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Italian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.

It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Italy.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Investment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business Consumer Segment

Retail Life Insurance

Commercial Life Insurance

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business KPIs, Market Share and Concentration

ife Insurance

Pension

Chapter 7 Distribution Overview

Distribution Channel Overview

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Life Insurance Market Share and Concentration

Key M&As Transactions

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 InsurTech

Chapter 11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Poste Vita

Intesa Sanpaolo Vita

Generali Italia

Creditras Vita

Alleanza Assicurazioni

BNP Paribas Cardif Vita

Genertellife

Credit Agricole Vita

Fideuram Vita

CNP Unicredit Vita

Unipolsai Assicurazioni

Allianz

Itas Vita

Societa' Cattolica

AXA Mps Assicurazioni Vita

Hdi Assicurazioni

Credemvita

