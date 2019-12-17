

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in October as exports advanced from the previous month amid a fall in imports, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 24.5 billion from EUR 18.7 billion in September.



Exports grew 2.1 percent in October from the previous month, while imports decreased 0.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports registered an annual increase of 4.1 percent annually, while imports decreased 3.2 percent. As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 28 billion from EUR 13.2 billion a year ago.



