Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.4512 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1738314 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 35845

December 17, 2019 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)