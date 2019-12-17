Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 117.8605 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 334912 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 35896 EQS News ID: 938011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 05:18 ET (10:18 GMT)