Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 150.8435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2623001 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 35927 EQS News ID: 938075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 17, 2019 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)