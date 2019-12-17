Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.5913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5806345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 35953 EQS News ID: 938127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 05:21 ET (10:21 GMT)