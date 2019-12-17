Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.7669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7069369 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 35973 EQS News ID: 938167 End of Announcement EQS News Service

