Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.9974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3144635 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 36009 EQS News ID: 938239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 05:23 ET (10:23 GMT)