FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.8234
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1033000
CODE: YIEL LN
ISIN: LU1812090543

December 17, 2019 05:26 ET (10:26 GMT)