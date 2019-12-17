Arix Bioscience plc

Board changes

LONDON, 17 December 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announced that Dr Naseem Amin has been appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 17thDecember 2019. Upon appointment, Naseem will become a member of the Remuneration Committee. Dr Franz Humer will be retiring from the Board on the same date.

Jonathan Peacock, Chairman of Arix,commented: "We are very pleased to have Naseem join the Board. His broad experience in life sciences, corporate development and venture capital, coupled with his strong industry network, will be invaluable in guiding Arix's vision of building a broad portfolio of innovative young biotech companies to deliver important new therapies for patients and substantial value to our investors.

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Franz for the important role he has played in guiding the early development of Arix. We wish him the very best and look forward to staying in touch."

Dr Naseem Amin added: "I'm very pleased to join the Board of Arix. The company has built an impressive portfolio of innovative young companies and I look forward to working with the Executive team and Board to continue this development and deliver substantial value for patients and investors."

Dr Naseem Amin brings over 25 years of broad life sciences experience, having held senior positions in major healthcare businesses. Previous roles include Chief Scientific Officer of Smith and Nephew Plc, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Biogen and Vice President of Business Development and Clinical Research at Genzyme. He is currently CEO of GMP-Orphan and a Venture Partner at Advent Life Sciences. Naseem is a qualified medical doctor, from the University College Medical School, London, and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.

